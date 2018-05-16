Crossover to showcase Harvest America outreach

DALLAS (BP) – A year after nearly 3,000 people came to faith in Christ during Crossover efforts in Phoenix, Southern Baptists once again are partnering with Harvest America for an evangelistic crusade the Sunday before the Southern Baptist Convention convenes in Dallas this June.

The crusade, featuring California pastor Greg Laurie, will start at 6 p.m. June 10 at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Featured musicians will be Chris Tomlin, Switchfoot, Crowder and Phil Wickham. A pre-event concert with Trip Lee, Tedashii and KB will start at 5:30 p.m. Like last year, Harvest America will simulcast the event at locations throughout the country.

For three decades Southern Baptists from across the country have gathered the weekend before the SBC annual meeting to engage the host city with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. A number of churches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, meanwhile, are planning door-to-door canvassing, block parties and compassion ministries, several in tandem with students from SBC seminaries, while a Crossover evangelistic initiative by Hispanic Baptists also is planned.

“One of the most incredible things we do as Southern Baptists is embrace the city where the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting will be held,” said Jack Graham, a former SBC president and the pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas. “Crossover provides a great opportunity for Baptists to be the hands and feet of Christ in the days leading up to the SBC meeting.”

Graham, whose church has partnered with Harvest America for past events, said North Texas is a growing mission field.

“This is amazing synergy for Southern Baptists to go door-to-door inviting people to Harvest America, especially in a burgeoning region that continues to see more and more new residents. Prestonwood is all in as we seek to make Harvest America the greatest event ever held at AT&T Stadium – where lives could be changed forever for the glory of God.”

The North American Mission Board will partner with Harvest America, the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, the Baptist General Convention of Texas, local Baptist associations and hundreds of local churches to engage North Texas through the crusade and other Crossover activities.

For more about Crossover and the Harvest Crusade, including how to volunteer, how to participate in pre-events and how to simulcast the event from a church, visit www.namb.net/crossover.