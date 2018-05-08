Generous support blesses church camp for second year

WARSAW – Church camps across Missouri may find encouragement from the results of the second annual benefit dinner and auction held recently for Baptist Ridge Camp (BRC), which netted the facility approximately $22,000. Baptist Ridge is owned and operated by Fellowship Baptist Association (FBA), both are located in Warsaw.

A crowd of more than 250 attended the benefit held Sat., April 7, at the Benson Center in Clinton. The evening included generous cash donations, both a silent and live auction, and a ticketed dinner, and was attended by people from area churches and community members at large.

Fellowship Baptist Association Director of Missions (DOM) David Mifflin, coordinator of the fundraiser, was extremely pleased with the outcome.

“The proceeds will be used to maintain Baptist Ridge Camp,” Mifflin said. “The funds could also help with the construction of a multi-purpose building, which would enable the camp to offer more diverse camping opportunities.”

Individuals, organizations and businesses donated numerous items for both the silent and live auctions, offering bidders an opportunity to buy goods in categories ranging from automotive to entertainment, including golf packages.

“We had so much cooperation with the fundraiser, from volunteers helping execute the event to the support of donors and bidders who made it all possible. The months of preparation culminated in a very satisfying and successful project,” Mifflin said.

Others instrumental in coordinating the auction were Annie Green, Linda Cate and Robin Wall, and chairing the steering committee was Charlene Nichols. Area auctioneer Rusty Johnson, of Johnson Bay Auction Company, conducted the live auction. BRC staff, board members and many other volunteers also helped to make the event a resounding success.

Baptist Ridge Camp is a modern facility which includes four dormitories, a full-service cafeteria, pool, nurse’s station and beautiful chapel. Mifflin hopes to maintain the ability to provide a camping ministry for many years to come.

The camp is located just south of Warsaw on top of an Ozark Ridge and nestled among an abundance of Oak trees. Since 1976, it has been the site for a valued ministry through a summer camping program offered to students from across Missouri.

For more information about the camp, or how to donate, visit www.fellowshipbaptistassociation.com, or call 660-438-6678.