Concert to expand youth outreach

LICKING – For the last two years. Boone Creek Baptist Church has used an in-church concert to reach youth. This year, it’s going out into the community.

The Hot Summer Kickoff will be May 19 at the Intercounty Pavilion in the Licking city park, with food served at 5, and the concert activities follow, according to Delta Hernandez, who with husband Dusty, oversees the Boone Creek Youth program.

Both the concert and a meal before it are being offered to youth for free, with the church covering the costs. Half of the youth budget has gone for the concert.

“We just want the youth to hear the word of God,” Delta said of the move. “The attendance the last few years has been about 150. That’s nice, but we’re not reaching the people. The youth are really active and they want people to hear God’s word.”

“Our kids want to have fun and show others Christians can have fun,” she said, adding the group has grown from none to more than two dozen.

Trevor Sedheimer, the Red Tree Church, Springfield youth pastor, will deliver a message. Kayla Smith of Refugee Church in St. Charles will discuss a recent mission trip. Both are former members of Boone Creek.

The band, “After Grace,” from Mountain Home, Ark., was a recent addition and was found performing at Silver Dollar City, when another band pulled out.

“The Lord has really impressed on my heart so hard to have this concert outreach. The church is backing it and will bring their security team and serve the food.”

“I’ve tried to send out flyers to the surrounding towns, and I still feel we are reaching all the people. I want to do all God wants me to do.

Hernandez would love to see youth groups sporting their group or church T-shirts and asked that all attending bring their own chairs.

For more information, contact the church at 573-674-3171 or check the church or the Hot Summer Kickoff Facebook pages.