Missouri WMU celebrates missions

SPRINGFIELD – National Woman’s Missionary Union (WMU) Adult Resources Team Leader Kristy Carr delivered several inspiring messages to approximately 350 registered Missouri WMU members and guests at the 2018 Missouri WMU Annual Meeting and Missions Celebration held April 6-7 at the South Gate Baptist Church in Springfield.

Several other distinguished guests helped to make the event memorable, including Missouri Baptist Convention Liaison Spencer Hutson, Missouri Baptist Convention Multiplying Churches Field Assistant Missionary Mark Fugitt, and International Mission Board (IMB) missionaries.

“We were fortunate to have such interesting and diverse speakers participating in the Missions Celebration this year,” said Laura Wells, Missouri WMU Executive Director. “The entire program was planned to richly bless the attendees and I believe we accomplished that goal.”

Testimonies from missionaries, breakout sessions, worship music by the Mark Mathes Family, and a variety of ministry projects rounded out the two-day event, making the Missions Celebration a truly rewarding experience.

Other highlights during the Celebration included Harold Cummins receiving the 2018-2019 Emeritus Missionary of the Year Award; recognition of Kayla Moore and Nicole Moore serving as the current AcTeens Council; and a silent auction and bookstore.

Missouri Baptist Convention Executive Director John Yeats addressed the meeting on Saturday and thanked Missouri WMU for their efforts in helping MBC exceed their Missouri Missions Offering goal of $710,000.

“This year’s Missouri WMU Annual Meeting and Missions Celebration was outstanding,” said Cherri Crump, Missouri WMU President. “The guest speakers were very engaging and the breakout sessions were very timely. I believe the attendees left inspired and encouraged.”

Carr shared several heart-stirring testimonies, which served to reinforce the National WMU scripture verse, 1 Corinthians 9:22b-23, and the theme, By All Means.

Those attending especially enjoyed her story of a diving board experience, which she related back to sharing your witness with others. “When you find yourself on the high dive, and there is no turning back, you must choose to jump brave or jump scared, but you must jump,” she said.

A brief business meeting was held before the event concluded, recognizing retiring Missouri WMU board members and electing their replacements. The conference for teen girls, PURSUIT, was held in conjunction with the annual meeting, and it continued through Sunday, April 8, led by Teri Broeker, Missouri WMU Preschool/Children/Youth Consultant.

Next year’s annual meeting will be held April 5-6 at First Baptist Church in Kearney.

WMU offers relevant mission-related education for preschool through adults, which can be previewed at the www.mobaptist.org/wmu. WMU wants to encourage all believers to learn about missional living, how to apply the power of prayer, to give to missions and to serve.