IMB presidential nominations accepted through May 15

RICHMOND, Va. – The International Mission Board’s Presidential Search Committee is accepting nominations for the agency’s next president. The committee, chaired by Chuck Pourciau, senior pastor of Broadmoor Baptist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana, released the following statement April 12, 2018:

“The International Mission Board Presidential Search Committee has benefited greatly from your prayers and input during the early stage of this process. We continue to desire your help as we seek the person God has chosen to be the next leader of the IMB.

“Currently, we are in the process of receiving nominations and will continue to accept nominations for the position through May 15, 2018. If God leads you to submit a nomination to the committee, please do so by emailing us at imbsearch@broadmoor.tv.

“We covet your prayers until this task is done.”

On Feb. 12, David Platt announced plans to transition out of his role as IMB president. He noted he will continue to serve until a new president is selected.

Trustee chairman Rick Dunbar named a 16-person committee to find Platt’s replacement during the trustees’ Feb. 28-March 1.