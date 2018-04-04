Social-media coaching available from LifeWay

NASHVILLE (BP) – LifeWay Christian Resources recently launched an online coaching service to help Christians manage social media and other digital platforms from a biblical perspective.

This subscription-based service, known as LifeWay Social, is designed for churches, nonprofits and individuals who want to discover more effective ways of using social media to grow God’s kingdom.

Chris Martin, author development specialist for LifeWay, sees social media as more than just a means to accumulate clicks, new followers and sales. Instead, Martin believes digital platforms are tools Christians can use to serve the church.

“LifeWay Social isn’t primarily about building an email list or getting a book on a best-seller list,” Martin said. Our goal is foremost to help believers use their gifts for the service of others and, ultimately, the Kingdom.”

People who are interested in joining LifeWay Social can sign up for a three-month or yearly membership offered at three tier levels. The basic tier at $1 a month offers exclusive blog content and access to a private Facebook group. It will also provide weekly emails containing digital strategy tips, timely content ideas and information on social media platform changes. Higher tiers will involve one-on-one coaching, monthly video calls and website evaluations.

“Some people see social media as self-promotional and sinful, so they avoid it altogether,” Martin said. “We want to help Christians find the balance so they can steward an online presence to serve others,” Martin said. “That’s why LifeWay Social exists.”

For more information on LifeWay Social, visit LifewaySocial.com.