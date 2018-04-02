California bill threatens Bible-based therapy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WNS) – A proposed law in California could outlaw helping people with unwanted same-sex attraction or gender-identity confusion. If passed, the bill, introduced last month by Assemblyman Evan Low, would be the most expansive ban on therapy related to sexual orientation and gender in the country.

Other bans across the country restrict the practice of licensed therapists, but this law would label as fraudulent any message that aligns with the Biblical view of sexuality and gender.

The bill would amend the California Consumer Legal Remedies Act to add “sexual orientation change efforts” to the list of unfair or deceptive practices. Sexual orientation change efforts are defined broadly as “any practices that seek to change an individual’s sexual orientation. This includes efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions or to eliminate or reduce sexual romantic attractions or feelings toward individuals of the same sex.”

On March 15, the bill was referred to the state Assembly Judiciary and Privacy and Consumer Protection committees. It could receive a hearing as early as next week.