Scholarship fund established in honor of SBU’s Taylor

BOLIVAR – As the search for Southwest Baptist University’s 25th president moves forward, the C. Pat Taylor Annual Scholarship Fund has been established for individuals wanting to make a gift in honor of Taylor, who will retire as president of SBU on Aug. 31.

Success in fundraising has been one of the hallmarks of Taylor’s service to SBU. While those efforts are visibly seen through the many building projects made possible through fundraising, he has most enjoyed raising money to help meet the needs of students.

Donations to this fund will help students who might not otherwise be able to attend SBU without some extra financial support.

Gifts in honor of Taylor can be mailed to SBU or made online by going to SBUniv.edu/presidentsearch and clicking on the “Honor Dr. Taylor’s Legacy” button near the bottom. This page also has a place where congratulatory messages can be submitted to Taylor.

The official job opening for SBU president has been posted on the SBU website and through select higher education websites. The application period is open through April 23 with a goal of having the next president selected by Aug. 1.

Nominations of potential candidates can be submitted to Langford at alangford@SBUniv.edu or by mail to Langford at SBU, 1600 University Ave., Bolivar, MO 65613.

For more information regarding the presidential search, visit SBUniv.edu/presidentsearch.