SBU, HLGU students can earn MBC scholarship

JEFFERSON CITY – Who wants free money for education? In 2017, Southwest Baptist University student Draden Michael Davis of FBC, Butler won a $2,000 scholarship from the Missouri Baptist Historical Commission.

Students do not have to meet GPA or economic requirements. They simply must submit an essay about Mo. Baptist history. The April 1 deadline for applicants to submit their application for the Missouri Baptist Heritage Scholarship is quickly approaching. So any student attending or planning to attend Hannibal-Lagrange University or SBU should begin researching Missouri Baptist history to submit their essays. Students must submit a 10-page paper about an event or fact which took place in Missouri Baptist history. Two students, one from each university, will be selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship which will be matched by the university. For full details and specifications about the scholarship, please go to http://baptistparchments.org.