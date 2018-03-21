Pathway

Baptist & Christian News

Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type

Stock photo.

SBU, HLGU students can earn MBC scholarship

By

JEFFERSON CITY – Who wants free money for education? In 2017, Southwest Baptist University student Draden Michael Davis of FBC, Butler won a $2,000 scholarship from the Missouri Baptist Historical Commission.

Students do not have to meet GPA or economic requirements. They simply must submit an essay about Mo. Baptist history. The April 1 deadline for applicants to submit their application for the Missouri Baptist Heritage Scholarship is quickly approaching. So any student attending or planning to attend Hannibal-Lagrange University or SBU should begin researching Missouri Baptist history to submit their essays. Students must submit a 10-page paper about an event or fact which took place in Missouri Baptist history. Two students, one from each university, will be selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship which will be matched by the university. For full details and specifications about the scholarship, please go to http://baptistparchments.org.

Comments