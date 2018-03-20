Pastors’ Confab announces 2018 speakers, theme

DALLAS (BP) – “Fulfill Your Ministry!” will be the theme addressed by a diverse lineup of speakers at this year’s Southern Baptist Convention Pastors’ Conference June 10-11 in Dallas.

Pastors’ Conference President H.B. Charles Jr. announced the theme, drawn from 2 Timothy 4:5, and speakers, half of whom are non-Anglo, last month.

Among Pastors’ Conference highlights, Charles wrote, will be an address by Frank Pomeroy, pastor of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, who “will share his testimony of trusting God through the tragedy his congregation suffered last summer,” when a gunman murdered 26 people, including Pomeroy’s daughter, during a worship service.

Other Pastors’ Conference speakers will include: Bryan Carter, pastor of Concord Church, Dallas; Charlie Dates, pastor of Progressive Baptist Church, Chicago; Jack Graham, pastor of Prestonwood Baptist, Plano, Texas; J.D. Greear, pastor of The Summit Church, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Tony Evans, pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, Dallas; James Merritt, pastor of Cross Pointe Church, Duluth, Ga.; Ray Pritchard, president of Keep Believing Ministries, Elmhurst, Ill.; Juan Sanchez, pastor of High Pointe Baptist Church, Austin, Texas; Robert Smith, Charles T. Carter Baptist Chair of Divinity at Samford University’s Beeson Divinity School in Birmingham, Ala.; Cameron Triggs, pastor of Grace Alive, Orlando, Fla.; Daven Watkins, pastor of First Baptist Church, Pelham, Ala.

Worship will be led by Joe Pace, Shiloh’s pastor of worship and arts, along with the church’s mass choir.