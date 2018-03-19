MBTS service for Milton Ferguson set for March 22

KANSAS CITY – A memorial service for Milton Ferguson, the second president of Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, is scheduled for March 22 at 11 a.m. in the Daniel Lee Chapel at the school’s Kansas City, Mo., campus.

Presiding over the service will be Jason Allen, president of Midwestern Seminary, Tom Wiles, executive minister for the American Baptist Churches of Rhode Island, and Bob Hill, minister emeritus of Community Christian Church in Kansas City.

Ferguson, 89, died on Dec. 21, 2017, after a brief battle with cancer.

Ferguson’s tenure as president at Midwestern Seminary began in February 1973, and he served the seminary community in this role before retiring in 1995 at the age of 67.

“Serving as Midwestern Seminary’s president for 23 years, Dr. Ferguson led the institution through a season of great denominational and institutional transition,” Allen said. “He did so faithfully and graciously, seeking to honor the Lord in both word and deed.”

There will be a reception for guests in the Midwestern Seminary Chapel Banquet Hall immediately following the service, and a graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at Berry Cemetery, 1327 NW Barry Rd., Kansas City, MO 64155.