IMB appoints 20 missionaries to take gospel to the nations

RICHMOND, Va. (BP) – Omar Loza accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior in his home country of Peru, and then he shared the Gospel with his friends and family. A few years after reading that God wants believers to take the Gospel to the ends of the earth, he visited an Andean town.

“I saw Aymara people worshipping God in their own language and culture,” he said. “God put in my heart a desire to see many different people groups worshiping Him.”

Omar’s wife Tia said she also has known she wanted to make Christ known to others since she surrendered her own life to the Lord’s leadership. The Lozas of La Respuesta-Highview Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky., plan to serve God in the Americas. They are among 20 new full-time, fully funded missionaries appointed by International Mission Board trustees Feb. 28 and recognized during a Sending Celebration near Richmond, Va.