Missouri IMB missionary couple killed in car accident

RICHMOND, Va. – A Missouri International Mission Board missionary couple was killed in a car accident today in The Democratic Republic of Congo. In a Facebook post this afternoon, the IMB wrote the following report, requesting prayer:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that an IMB missionary couple from Missouri have gone to be with their Savior.

“Earlier today, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Randy and Kathy Arnett were involved in a car accident and sadly lost their lives from sustained injuries.

“Please join us in praying for the Arnett family, as well as their friends and teammates. And rest in the fact that we do not grieve without hope (1 Thess. 4:13-18).”

A story and further details will be provided on mbcpathway.com as they become available.