MBC’s ‘Pray Across Missouri’ to be completed this month

JEFFERSON CITY – Members of the Missouri Baptist Convention’s Executive Board, alongside MBC staff members and other participants, gathered on the lawn of the Cole County Court House here to pray, March 6.

Their prayer gathering was the 108th meeting for the MBC’s “Pray Across Missouri” – an initiative that began last year for calling Missouri Baptists to pray at every one of Missouri’s 114 county seats.

“The goal is to engage Missouri Baptists in prayer for the transformation of lives and communities with the gospel,” Spencer Hutson, MBC Liaison for the Executive Office, said. “We want to pray for all of those who serve Missourians in the public square, and to acknowledge that God has placed men and women in authority over us to promote good and restrain evil. God’s Word calls us to pray for them.”

The MBC finishes its “Pray Across Missouri” efforts this month, although it encourages Missouri Baptists to continue praying for their leaders, for revival in the church and for spiritual awakening across the state.

The next scheduled “Pray Across Missouri” gatherings will occur in the following locations:

March 27

10:00 a.m. – St. Louis County (Clayton)

2:00 p.m. – St. Louis City (Old Downtown Courthouse)

March 28

8:00 a.m. – Jefferson County

10:00 a.m. – Franklin County

3:00 p.m. – Randolph County

For more information, visit www.mobaptist.org/strategic-partners/pray-across-missouri.