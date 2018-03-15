Ashcroft, Hawley, Metaxas coming to St. Louis ‘Pastors & Pews’ event

CHESTERFIELD – More than 600 pastors and their wives from every denomination and every corner of Missouri are expected to attend the American Renewal Project’s “Pastors & Pews” event set for March 22-23 at the Hilton Doubletree Hotel in Chesterfield. Hotel accommodations and meals are complimentary for pastors and their wives.

Guest speakers include Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Attorney General Joshua Hawley and Christian author Eric Metaxas. Metaxas is the author of the acclaimed biography of Christian martyr Dietrich Bonhoffer, who was executed for his faith by the Nazis. Metaxas is co-host of BreakPoint, commentaries produced by the Colson Center for Christian Worldview and is broadcast on more than 1,200 outlets nationwide with an estimated listenership of eight million.

In addition several powerful preachers will speak, including Laurence White, pastor of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Houston, Texas, Christian historians Bill Federer and David Barton will also be featured along with Christian Broadcasting Network White House correspondent David Brody and a number of musical artists.

The event, the seventh to be held in Missouri since 2012, begins when doors open at 10 a.m. and with a noon luncheon on March 22.

It continues with afternoon and evening banquet programs. It concludes March 23 with a breakfast and morning program.

“All we ask is for pastors to please pray for this event,” said American Renewal Project President David Lane.

While accommodations and meals are complimentary, seating is limited and attendees must pre-register at http://MORenewalProject.eventbrite.com or by calling (800)921-1928.