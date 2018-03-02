LifeWay trustees share new vision for stores

NASHVILLE (BP) – Future shoppers will find fundamental changes when they visit LifeWay Christian Stores, trustees were told at their semiannual meeting Feb. 5-6.

LifeWay leaders shared a vision of stores where people will gather not only to buy biblical solutions for life but also to connect, learn and grow.

“The opportunities to do more are just amazing,” LifeWay President and CEO Thom S. Rainer told trustees. “In God’s power we seek to transform lives and serve churches.”

Several LifeWay stores have begun testing the new approach with special events and places to gather. Eric Geiger, LifeWay’s senior vice president and chief business officer, told trustees he is encouraged by the initial results.

“We have to change the way people see a LifeWay store,” Geiger said. “It can no longer be a place you go to buy things, because you don’t need to go to a store to buy things anymore. LifeWay Stores must be a place you go to learn, to experience, to connect to people and to discover resources.

“Our aim is to help people navigate their faith journey through creating and curating transformational content, while catalyzing and equipping local church ministries in their mission of making disciples. We have to pivot, change and see ahead so that when disruption takes place, we are not only anticipating, we are responding and we are being proactive,” Rainer said.