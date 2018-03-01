Southwest Baptist University faculty, students grieve after professor’s wife shot, killed by son

SPRINGFIELD — Faculty members and students at Southwest Baptist University (SBU) are grieving alongside and praying for an SBU faculty member, Terry Cox, whose wife was killed at her home on Tuesday evening, Feb. 27.

On Wednesday, the Greene County prosecutor filed charges against their son, Connor Cox, 21, in the shooting death of his mother, Angela, 53.

According to a probable cause statement from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Connor Cox told investigators that he shot his mother “due to her ‘always being down’ and being in pain, so he thought he would ‘end that.’” The report added, “Connor stated most of the reason for Angela’s pain was due to his actions.”

Terry Cox serves at SBU as a professor of Physical Therapy. SBU President C. Pat Taylor released the following statement following the shooting:

“We are very saddened by the loss of Dr. Terry Cox’s wife, Angela, in such an unexpected way. SBU is a Christ-centered, caring community where we bear one another’s burdens, and we mourn with Terry in his loss. …

“All physical therapy classes were cancelled for Wednesday, Feb. 28, with a prayer vigil held by PT faculty, staff and students.

“Our entire SBU family is affected by this tragedy. Counseling services are available to students and employees as we unite in prayer for Terry and his family as they endure the difficult days and months ahead.

“Amidst the grief, however, we have the hope of eternal life that is found in Christ. Please join us in praying for Terry and his family.”