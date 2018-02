WARRENSBURG – The West Central Baptist Association Leadership Conference will feature Gateway Seminary President Jeff Iorg. The day-long conference is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 22. It will be hosted at Grover Park Baptist Church in Warrensburg. The registration fee of $15 includes a lunch. For more information or to pre-register, go to www.westcentralbaptists.com/pastors-conference/.