HLGU offers biblical interpretation course at new Jefferson City extension campus

JEFFERSON CITY – Hannibal-LaGrange University is offering a high-quality, affordable Bible course at its new Jefferson City campus in the Missouri Baptist building.

HLGU’s administration met with leaders from Jefferson City and from the Missouri Baptist Convention to celebrate the opening of the new extension campus here, Jan. 23, with a ribbon-cutting.

The 8-week course, titled Biblical Interpretation for the 21st Century, will be held on Thursdays from 6 pm to 8 pm starting March 15.

The course is one credit hour and costs only $100. It will be led by popular Professors C. Eric Turner, Ph.D., Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Bill Victor, Ph.D., Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and will introduce students to the history, methods, tools, and principles of biblical interpretation. The course will give particular attention to the structure and characteristics of Scripture, emphasizing the inductive approach to Bible study with an eye toward contemporary approaches.

For more information, or to reserve your spot, call 573-556-0333, or email jeffcity@hlg.edu.