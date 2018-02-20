Cornerstone Baptist, Sedalia, to host women’s conference

SEDALIA – Cornerstone Baptist Church, Sedalia, is hosting the “Rooted for Life” Women and Teens’ Conference here, March 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Doors open at 8:00 a.m.

Christian artist, Love & the Outcome, will perform a concert and lead worship throughout the day. Trillia Newbell, the Director of Community Outreach for the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission for the Southern Baptist Convention, will encourage women and teens in two teaching sessions.

Tickets are $25 (lunch included) and may be purchased at https://www.itickets.com/. The conference theme is based on Colossians 2:6-7: “Continue to live your lives in him, rooted and built up in him ….”