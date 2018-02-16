Scholarships available with Baptist history contest

JEFFERSON CITY – The Historical Commission of the Missouri Baptist Convention is calling for entries for its scholarship contest for students attending Southwest Baptist University and Hannibal-LaGrange University. Entrants can research and submit a paper on some aspect of Missouri Baptist history for a chance to win a $2,000 scholarship to each school. The guidelines and application for the scholarship are available at https://baptistparchments.org/preservinghistory/baptist-heritage-scholarship. All papers must be submitted by no later than

April 1 for the fall semester of that same year.