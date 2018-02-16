Mo. WMU missions celebration, Pursuit merged

JEFFERSON CITY – For the first time, Missouri Woman’s Missionary Union (MWMU) will bring women and teen girls together in a unique and creative experience, merging 2018 Missions Celebration and Annual Meeting and 2018 Pursuit. The location for both conferences will be South Gate Baptist Church in Springfield.

April 6-7 are the dates of the 2018 Missions Celebration, themed By All Means, and April 6-8 are the dates of 2018 Pursuit, a three-day event themed Powerful.

Early Bird registration is underway now through March 21 and offers a $10 savings for either conference. Visit www.mobaptist.org/wmu to register and to acquire details regarding cost, tentative schedule, hotels, childcare, and meals.

While one central program will engage participants of both conferences, many distinct opportunities will also be offered to each group, including relevant breakout sessions. The additional day of Pursuit will likewise provide very teen-specific experiences.

“The objective of combining the two conferences is to increase relationship connections, foster idea exchange and facilitate mentoring among our teen girls and women,” Cherri Crump, President of MWMU said. “The new dynamics created by combining the conferences will make this year an especially exciting time to attend.”

Crump, Laura Wells, MWMU Executive Director/Consultant, and Teri Broeker, MWMU Preschool / Children / Student Missions Consultant, have created a program for the conferences, which will include speakers from church planters to IMB missionaries.

Attendees will also hear from Kristy Carr, National WMU Adult Resource Team Leader; Spencer Hutson, Missouri Baptist Convention Liaison; and enjoy music from guest musicians, the Mark Mathes Family.

“We are dedicated to providing very rewarding conferences to mission-minded believers of all ages,” Wells said. “The agenda this year is exceptional, with valuable training, insightful information and uplifting experiences for all ages.”

Highlights of the conferences will include:

Missionary Speakers

Breakout Sessions

WMU Age Level Training

Praise and Worship

On-site Bookstore

Missions Exhibit Hall

Madge Truex Fund Offering

Silent Auction Baskets (Alberta Gilpin Fund)

Both Missions Celebration and Pursuit are premier events sponsored by Missouri WMU. Attendees do not have to be members of a WMU group, and teens do not have to be a member of an Acteen group, but they must be 7th-12th graders.

WMU offers relevant mission-related education for preschool through adults, which can be previewed at the www.mobaptist.org/wmu. WMU wants to encourage all believers to learn about missional living, how to apply the power of prayer, to give to missions and to serve.