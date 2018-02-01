Brookline pastor encourages the use of study tools

BROOKLINE – In this technology age, many online and downloadable Bible resources are available.

Dan Swadley, pastor of FBC Brookline, near Springfield, had used various Bible software programs in sermon preparation. After comparing them, he chose WORDsearch, a LifeWay product.

Swadley has an education technology degree and said education “has always been important to me.”

“We rely on the Holy Spirit to give us the message, but there is a part of it that’s academic. I found WORDsearch is an incredible time saving program. Our Director of Missions for Greene County, Dr. Mike Haynes, wants to include more technology as part of his vision for our association,” Swadley said.

“LifeWay has a place in its heart for pastors. They have a free downloadable book every Friday.”

Swadley acknowledges he is not a Greek or Hebrew student, but in the Bible program he can find the information needed. He can also access life works of Christian authors, such as John MacArthur.

Other benefits he sees from the program are its ability to put the information on two computers; once downloaded the information stays on the computer, meaning Internet isn’t necessary to open them; the information is available for Androids and iPhones; and this makes commentaries, illustrations, dictionaries, available at a click.

“I use WORDsearch and do things I could not do with a physical book. The only traditional book I need is when I take my Bible to the pulpit,” Swadley said.

He has conducted two associational workshops and has a third one scheduled.

“There has been a favorable response from pastors. It doesn’t require technology in a church except a computer and the information can be loaded on a laptop or a smartphone.”

Jim Misloski, the MBC Developing Leader Catalyst, said many other Bible resources are available to pastors.

He said Logos allows the user to put any theological book “at your fingertips,” with various levels of paid participation.

MyStudyBible.com is a resource absent the need to download or install. Bible Gateway is a searchable online Bible with 100-plus translations.

Youversion.com and blueletterbible.org are other bible resources.

Christian Classics Ethereal Library contains original writings in public domain.

Some Bible software and apps include FaithLife Study Bible and the HCSB Study Bible app and Bible+.

Some of the above have free features, and a lot of them also have add-on offerings at additional charges.

In a mobile society, some people listen to Bible resources while performing other tasks. Two of those include audible.com and Christian Audio.