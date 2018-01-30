Free Expo offers options in K-12 and Christian college education

KANSAS CITY – We all saw the college campus disruptions in recent years. Much of what we viewed conflicted with the biblical values we all hold dear. Many parents asked themselves if they wanted their college-bound students subjected to that kind of mockery and abuse. Are there alternatives to secular K-12 and college education? Millions of parents ask that question when considering a private elementary and secondary education. Millions more ask it when their high school Junior or Senior shows interest in a private college.

The 20th Annual Christian Education and College Expo aims to help parents and students answer that question. The free expo will be held Saturday, February 24 at Colonial Presbyterian Church located at 9500 Wornall Rd. in south Kansas City just a few blocks north of Interstate I-435. Expo times are 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

There is a surprising amount of scholarships and grants to fund a Christian college education. With the direction that secular universities are taking, interest in private education continues to grow and so do the financial options.

Several thousand people from across Missouri will gather in Kansas City for the free expo. What unites them is that they are looking at options for various levels of education including K-12, homeschooling, plus juniors and senior students who want to visit with college admission representatives.

Some of the dozens of colleges that regularly attend include Liberty University from Virginia, Midwestern College and Theological Seminary, Southwest Missouri Baptist, Hannibal-LaGrange and others.

“This is a great opportunity for parents to visit with quality schools and meet the teachers and administrators of those schools,” said Anita Widaman, expo coordinator, “It’s really a one-stop shopping experience”.

Widaman said she and her husband founded the expo out of a personal need. “When our children were nearing school-age, we began earnestly praying about what was right for their education. We realized there were no sources for information to help us make a decision as to what was best for their spiritual grow. If we, as publishers of a Christian newspaper seemed overwhelmed, we knew that other parents must have felt equally unprepared for such a big decision.”

Widaman says they have gone full circle now, with their oldest daughter interested in learning about various colleges with a Biblical worldview.

“The atmosphere during the day is wonderful,” says Widaman, “It’s about a lot more than just education, it’s about community—lots of people with the same goal—they all want an education for their children that is based on solid Biblical principles.”

“Parents need to know that there are many choices for them—homeschooling, private, a combination—some families are very creative in finding the right fit for their kids, it’s all about what works best for your child.”

Widaman says the same holds true for Christian college education, “Parents work so hard preparing their kids for life: instilling Christian principles at home, ferrying them to youth group and being careful who they hang out with,” says Widaman, “But then those kids often choose a public university or liberal private college. Statistics show that a majority of Christian kids leave the church during college, never to return.”

Widaman says an entire generation of young people are being lost to the secular world view because many Christian families don’t consider Christian colleges as an option for education or believe they can’t afford it. She says that parents are pleasantly surprised when they learn of the financial aid available to help their teen attend a private Christian school. Several schools in the Midwest even offer 100% tuition assistance and are listed as a U.S. News and World Report as “best buy” schools.

A wide variety of private Christian colleges will be present with multi-media displays, booths and admissions counselors who will be available to answer questions and give out information on their programs including financial aid info. Colleges enjoy the expo because it allows them to visit with not only Seniors, but Juniors who are planning ahead as well as homeschool families.

In addition, popular mini-seminars are held. These seminars include a panel discussion of parents who have used homeschooling, private education and a combination of the two options. Another popular seminar helps high school students and parents navigate applying for college financial aid. The 2018 Christian Education Expo is produced by the staff of award-winning Metro Voice Christian Newspaper.

For more information, visit www.metrovoicenews.com or call 816-524-4522.