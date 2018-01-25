MBC releases tentative schedule for GCC

HARVESTER – The Missouri Baptist Convention has released a tentative schedule for the Great Commission Conference that will take place at First Baptist Harvester, Feb. 22-24. Events on Sunday, Feb. 25, are for collegiate students and leaders. Watch for schedule updates on www.mobaptist.org/gcc.

Thursday (Feb. 22)

11 am – 1 pm – Registration

1:30 pm – Kickoff (Session 1)

5:00 pm – Dinner

7:00 pm – Session 2

9:30 pm – Close

Friday (Feb. 23)

9:00 am – Session 3

12:00 pm – Lunch

2:00 pm – Transformation Talks

4:00 pm– Breakouts

5:15 pm – Dinner Break

7:30 – Session 4 (Intergenerational Worship and prayer gathering)

Saturday (Feb. 24)

9:00 am – Session 5

11:00 am – Breakouts

12:00 pm – Lunch

1:30 pm – Transformation Talks

3:45 pm – Session 6

5:00 pm – Team Processing Time/Dinner

***(Collegiate ENGAGE shifts to host hotel)***

8:00 pm – Collegiate ENGAGE

10:00 pm – Conclude

Sunday (Feb. 25)

9:00 am – Collegiate/Student Session 3

11:30 am – Conclude

* * * *

To register for the Great Commission Conference, visit the MBC’s website at mobaptist.org/gcc. The website also contains promotional flyers and bulletin inserts for use by churches and associations.