Pathway

Baptist & Christian News

Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type

MBC releases tentative schedule for GCC

By

HARVESTER – The Missouri Baptist Convention has released a tentative schedule for the Great Commission Conference that will take place at First Baptist Harvester, Feb. 22-24. Events on Sunday, Feb. 25, are for collegiate students and leaders. Watch for schedule updates on www.mobaptist.org/gcc.

Thursday (Feb. 22)

11 am – 1 pm – Registration

1:30 pm – Kickoff (Session 1)

5:00 pm – Dinner

7:00 pm – Session 2

9:30 pm – Close

Friday (Feb. 23)

9:00 am – Session 3

12:00 pm – Lunch

2:00 pm – Transformation Talks

4:00 pm– Breakouts

5:15 pm – Dinner Break

7:30 – Session 4 (Intergenerational Worship and prayer gathering)

Saturday (Feb. 24)

9:00 am – Session 5

11:00 am – Breakouts

12:00 pm – Lunch

1:30 pm – Transformation Talks

3:45 pm – Session 6

5:00 pm – Team Processing Time/Dinner

***(Collegiate ENGAGE shifts to host hotel)***

8:00 pm – Collegiate ENGAGE

10:00 pm – Conclude

Sunday (Feb. 25)

9:00 am – Collegiate/Student Session 3

11:30 am – Conclude

*    *    *    *

To register for the Great Commission Conference, visit the MBC’s website at mobaptist.org/gcc. The website also contains promotional flyers and bulletin inserts for use by churches and associations. 

Comments