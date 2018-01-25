MBC releases tentative schedule for GCC

HARVESTER – The Missouri Baptist Convention has released a tentative schedule for the Great Commission Conference that will take place at First Baptist Harvester, Feb. 22-24. Events on Sunday, Feb. 25, are for collegiate students and leaders. Watch for schedule updates on www.mobaptist.org/gcc.
Thursday (Feb. 22)
11 am – 1 pm – Registration
1:30 pm – Kickoff (Session 1)
5:00 pm – Dinner
7:00 pm – Session 2
9:30 pm – Close
Friday (Feb. 23)
9:00 am – Session 3
12:00 pm – Lunch
2:00 pm – Transformation Talks
4:00 pm– Breakouts
5:15 pm – Dinner Break
7:30 – Session 4 (Intergenerational Worship and prayer gathering)
Saturday (Feb. 24)
9:00 am – Session 5
11:00 am – Breakouts
12:00 pm – Lunch
1:30 pm – Transformation Talks
3:45 pm – Session 6
5:00 pm – Team Processing Time/Dinner
***(Collegiate ENGAGE shifts to host hotel)***
8:00 pm – Collegiate ENGAGE
10:00 pm – Conclude
Sunday (Feb. 25)
9:00 am – Collegiate/Student Session 3
11:30 am – Conclude
* * * *
To register for the Great Commission Conference, visit the MBC’s website at mobaptist.org/gcc. The website also contains promotional flyers and bulletin inserts for use by churches and associations.