Great Commission Conference focuses on proclaiming reconciliation, hope

HARVESTER – The Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) Great Commission Conference, set for Feb. 22-24 at First Baptist Church, Harvester, emphasizes biblical evangelism, disciple-making, and community transformation through the power of the gospel.

Building on last year’s adjustments that led to a broader appeal to a more diverse audience, Matt Kearns, MBC’s Making Disciples catalyst, anticipates a great opportunity for encouragement, challenge, and synergy among Missouri Baptists.

“Building on Dr. Yeats’ challenge at the annual meeting, we are excited about the opportunity to see Jesus followers of all ages, races, and backgrounds celebrating, worshipping, and learning how to engage the Great Commission mandate all across Missouri,” Kearns said. “Together, we have been given the ministry of reconciliation and the message of hope in a context that is in need of both.”

Once again, the GCC, in partnership with Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief, will provide childcare throughout the event. “We are so grateful for our partners in DR who make it possible for families to participate in this event,” Kearns remarked. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for childcare so adequate preparation can be made. (Attendees may register at www.mobaptist.org/gcc. See childcare link for online registration form.)

Friday evening features an inter-generational prayer and worship gathering with an emphasis on generations praying for and with each other. Keynote speaker James Choung will encourage attendees to follow Jesus in the “real world.” Ryan Langford will lead in a time of musical worship, while several Missouri pastors will lead in prayer. The conference will welcome university student leaders and MBC collegiate campus missionaries.

On Friday and Saturday, “Transformation Talks” will address global orphan care, small church evangelism, racial reconciliation, adoption and foster care, engaging women in disciple-making, and more. Keynotes on Saturday will feature Michael Wear and Adam Thomason before the conference concludes at 5 pm.

Saturday evening and Sunday morning, the GCC will move off-site to the Embassy Suites ballroom for two additional sessions designed specifically for collegiate students and leadership. Special guests there include James Choung, Adam Thomason, Brock Gill, and Ryan Langford.

“We are thrilled to welcome some incredible practitioners who live out the priority of evangelism and disciple-making in their everyday lives,” said Kearns. “Robert Smith is one of the greatest preachers in America. James Merritt is widely known for his commitment to faithfully sharing the gospel. Linda Cooper is a humble, faithful, disciple-making leader of the WMU. Ken Whitten is a dynamic pastor/teacher, and Bill Hull is an extraordinary disciple-maker. We are prayerfully anticipating the powerful impact God will have through these servants on attendees from all walks of life in Missouri.”

The Great Commission Conference is funded through the faithful giving of Missouri Baptists through the Cooperative Program. To learn more about the conference or to register, go online to www.mobaptist.org/gcc.