Government probe renews calls to defund abortion

WASHINGTON (WNS) – Pro-life advocates hope a new U.S. Department of Justice investigation into Planned Parenthood (PPFA) marks a turning point for the nation’s largest abortion provider. On Dec. 7, the Justice Department requested unredacted documents from the Senate Judiciary Committee, indicating it has launched a formal investigation into Planned Parenthood. In 2016, both the Judiciary Committee and The House Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives did their own investigations into the abortion industry and fetal procurement businesses. Both panels referred Planned Parenthood to the FBI at the end of 2016 for illegally profiting from fetal tissue sales. Now that the Justice Department agrees Planned Parenthood is worth investigating, pro-life groups want Congress to pull federal funding.