California again approves abortion pill reversal class

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (BP) – The California Board of Registered Nursing has given a green light – for the third time – to a class teaching nurses how to reverse drug-induced abortions.

The board’s decision, coming just months after it decided to cut the class, surprised leaders of Heartbeat International, the Ohio-based nonprofit organization that offers the continuing education credit. See related story.

“We thought it would be more paperwork involved and more of a protracted process,” Heartbeat spokesman Jay Hobbs said. “In the end, really what we saw was them … conceding that this is a science-based approach to medicine, that there’s just no good grounds to stop nurses from learning about that.”

The abortion pill reversal process, developed by Dr. Matthew Harrison and Dr. George Delgado, uses injections of progesterone to counteract the effect of mifepristone, the first of a drug duo used in chemical abortions. Mifepristone blocks the pregnancy-sustaining hormone progesterone, ending the baby’s life. The second drug, misoprostol, induces contractions that expel the baby.

After taking the first drug, more than 400 women have called the Abortion Pill Reversal hotline and successfully saved their babies’ lives, according to Heartbeat.