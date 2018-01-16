MBC sends aid to hurricane victims in Texas

On Dec. 11, 2017, John Yeats, executive director of the MBC presented a check for victim relief to James W. (Jim) Richards, executive director of the Southern Baptist of Texas Convention. When Hurricane Harvey slammed into the SE Texas coast and produced unprecedented damage and historical flooding, Missouri joined other state Disaster Relief teams to immediately respond to the needs. During that time, Missouri Baptists gave over $330,000 to DR and $250,000 of that amount was targeted for victim assistance. After assessment of immediate needs, Dr. Richards and his state convention team have a strategy in place to provide direct aid to the victims who continue to grapple with the aftermath of the storm. The Missouri Baptist gift of $250,000 will make a gospel impact in the lives of the people in the region. Missouri Baptist DR teams continue to assist the region as they seek to rebuild their lives.