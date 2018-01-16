Gospel’s power underscored by Allen to MBTS grads

KANSAS CITY (BP) – With the spirit of the Christmas season as a backdrop, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary celebrated the culmination of 135 students’ hard work and dedication in its 62nd commencement exercises Dec. 9.

President Jason Allen delivered the keynote address as the graduates joined a new generation of pastors, missionaries and ministry leaders in Kingdom service.

Allen challenged the graduates from Romans 1:16-17 to never take the Gospel for granted. After all, he said, the Gospel had been the focus of their studies for an extended period of time, and they would now employ it in their various ministry contexts.

From the passage, Allen set forth three exhortations: to speak the Gospel boldly; to expect the Gospel to work powerfully; and to embrace the Gospel personally.

To view Allen’s commencement address, visit https://player.vimeo.com/video/246495693?title=0.