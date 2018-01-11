Asburys share faith, family with people of Merida, Mexico

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is run by permission of the Jefferson City News Tribune.

JEFFERSON CITY (News Tribune) – A High Point couple and their family will be the first full-time missionaries for Sports Crusaders when they leave this week for Merida, Mexico.

Mandy and Tyler Asbury met at a basketball game, and she continued to play through college. Now, the love of the game and a calling to share their faith have combined in this unique ministry opportunity.

“The thing that struck a chord with me is that when I was a high school and college athlete, I didn’t use the sport to give God glory,” Mandy said. “I played for my glory. I really felt like God was telling me that he was giving me a second chance to use the talent that he gave me to give him glory and further his kingdom. So I have been able to help teach the sport that I grew up loving and share Christ with people in the process.”

