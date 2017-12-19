FBC Warrensburg to host ‘Church Security’ training

WARRENSBURG – First Baptist Church, Warrensburg will host “Church Security and Intruder Response Training” Jan. 5-6. The training will be conducted by Kansas City-based Strategos International, a church security firm that has been partnering with Missouri Baptist Convention churches for several years.

Day one of the training begins at 8 a.m., and lasts until 4:30 p.m. Issues covered the first day include intruder response, medical response, armed versus unarmed security, nursery security, the role of ushers and greeters, protecting the pastor, liability consideration, insurance consultation and communication considerations. Day two begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m., and will cover issues like recognizing and responding to suspicious behavior, verbal conflict management and de-escalation, approaching suspicious or armed individuals and what can be learned from a handshake.

“Many churches have taken comfort in thought that ‘it could never happen here.’ But headlines and a steadily growing body of statistical evidence demonstrate that violence in faith-based organizations is not an ‘if’, but a ‘when’,” says a Strategos press release. “The Church Security Planning and Intruder Awareness training will equip your staff and key volunteers to create a personalized security plan that protects your congregation while maintaining a welcoming environment.”

Strategos urges pastors, church staff, security team members, deacons, facility managers and children and student ministry directors to attend.

The cost for the training is $159 a person for both days. It is $99 for either one day. To register go to www.strategosregistration.com or call 888-569-5444.