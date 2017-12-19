Concord Baptist to host annual prayer service for state officials

JEFFERSON CITY – Lawmakers and citizens will gather for what has become a Jefferson City tradition when Concord Baptist Church, in conjunction with the Missouri Baptist Convention’s Christian Life Commission, hosts the 13th annual Prayer Service for Missouri Government Leaders, January 3, 2018, at 9am.

“We will be seeking God’s blessing for Missouri’s legislative, executive and judicial leadership,” said Monte Shinkle, Concord’s senior pastor, former president of the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) and a member of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee.

The event is based on the writing of the Apostle Paul to Timothy in 1 Tim. 2:1-3, “First of all, then, I urge that entreaties and prayers, petitions and thanksgivings, be made on behalf of all men, for kings and all who are in authority, so that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life in all godliness and dignity. This is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior.” The 50-minute service is a combination of preaching, special music and prayers for Gov. Eric Greitens, his family and members of the executive branch, the Missouri House of Representatives, the Missouri Senate and Missouri Supreme Court.

Missouri Army National Guard Joint Force Chaplain (Col.) Gary Gilmore is this year’s featured speaker and will deliver the charge to lawmakers and staffs. Special music will be provided by vocalists Cindy Baumann, Tommy Roan and accompanist Debbie Poire, all members of Concord.

Among those praying will be John Yeats, MBC executive director, for the governor and executive branch; Jon Nelson, pastor, Soma Community Church, Jefferson City, for the Missouri Senate; Bev Ehlen, president of the Missouri Chapter of Concerned Women for America and a member of The Way Baptist Church, Warrenton, for the Missouri House and Steve Betts, a member of the MBC’s Christian Life Commission and Philadelphia Baptist Church, Rolla, for the Missouri Supreme Court. John Battaglia, Missouri State Director, Capitol Commission, will offer the benediction. Scripture reading will be offered by Michael York, pastor, First Baptist Church, Salem and chairman of the MBC’s Christian Life Commission.

The service is free and the public is encouraged to attend. It will be held in the main worship center of the church beginning at 9 a.m.

At its Sept. 12 meeting at the Baptist Building, the MBC’s Christian Life Commission unanimously approved a resolution expressing appreciation to Concord and Shinkle for hosting the annual event. “Every year the Concord Baptist Church demonstrates excellence and hospitality in the way that they serve all who attend this special time,” York wrote in a letter from the commission to Concord and Shinkle. “Everyone who serves exudes Christlikeness and kindness that undergirds the message that we love those who serve us in the government. The Christian Life Commission believes that this is an important event and without the contributions of time, resources, and energy from so many in your staff and congregation we know that such an event would not be possible, let alone done so well.”