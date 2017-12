EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is printed with permission from the Lake Expo news service (LakeExpo.com) in Osage Beach.

JEFFERSON CITY (Lake Expo) – In the wake of the horrific church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Missouri State Representative Rocky Miller says he’s taking action to help keep local congregations safer.

Miller has filed a bill for the 2018 legislative session that would remove the liability for churches if their members opt to carry a weapon on the premises.

