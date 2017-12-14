Pathway’s Hinkle to keynote Gov’s prayer breakfast

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has reached out once again to Missouri Southern Baptists by inviting Don Hinkle, Pathway editor and Missouri Baptist Convention public policy advisor, to speak at the 42nd Annual Governor’s Prayer Breakfast here, Jan. 4.

Since coming to office, Greitens has expressed his desire to work alongside Missouri Baptists in several ways: He invited two Missouri Baptist pastors – Eddie Bumpers of Crossway Baptist, Springfield, and Monte Shinkle of Concord Baptist, Jefferson City – to speak during his inauguration. He has also invited several Missouri Baptist pastors and leaders, including Hinkle and MBC Executive Director John Yeats, to lead in a time of devotion and prayer for himself and his staff. Additionally, Greitens spent time with and spoke to Missouri Baptist messengers during their annual meeting at Connection Point Church, Raytown, Oct. 24.

Past featured speakers at the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast have included former U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Sen. John Ashcroft; former Super Bowl champion defensive back for the St. Louis Rams Aeneas Williams, former Speaker of the House Catherine Hanaway, St. Louis Cardinal pitcher and World Series champion Adam Wainwright, former Minnesota Viking head coach and president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Les Steckel, and former Virginia Attorney General and Prison Fellowship President Mark Earley.

Alongside Gov. Greitens and his staff, guests at the prayer breakfast will likely include Attorney General Josh Hawley, State Auditor Nicole Galloway, Lt. Gov. Michael Parson, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Treasurer Eric Schmitt, the justices of the Missouri Supreme Court and members of the Missouri House of Representatives and Senate.