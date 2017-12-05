Missouri WMU offers Lottie Moon resources

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Woman’s Missionary Union (MWMU) showcased the diverse resources it has to offer churches at the 2017 Missouri Baptist Convention recently held in Raytown. Included among the mission materials at the MWMU exhibit booth, were ideas on how to implement a successful Lottie Moon Christmas Offering (LMCO) campaign.

MWMU’s Executive Director Laura Wells, Preschool/Children/Student Missions Consultant Teri Broeker and President Cherri Crump, and other MWMU volunteers, were available at the booth during the convention to offer advice, resources and answer questions.

“With an eight-week planning period recommended and a national goal set at $160 million,” Wells said, “now is the time for churches to begin preparing for their annual Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and the Week of Prayer for International Missions, Dec. 3-11.”

This year’s campaign theme is “Compelled,” and packets have already been mailed out to Missouri Baptist Convention churches by MBC, and DVD’s have been sent directly to the churches by IMB. If a church has not received a DVD, they should contact Wells.

Since its inception in 1888, the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering has enjoyed steady growth, which has enabled missionaries to be sent to make disciples and multiply churches for the glory of God. Missouri’s goal this year is $4 million.

“With the commitment from our churches, I am confident that Missouri will play a big part again in assisting IMB with the Offering,” Wells said.

MWMU President Cherri Crump recommends that churches assign a leader or a mission’s team to their LMCO efforts. “Helpful tips on how to prepare, share and participate in the effort are available in a free leader guide offered for download from https://store.imb.org/LMCO/,” Crump said.

The guide suggests that churches start by setting a goal and then scheduling a season-long experience that engages the entire church body, from children to adults. It may be helpful for congregations to think of giving in terms of real dollar examples. Consider setting the goal based on the average cost of supporting a missionary: $58,200 a year; $4,850 a month; $1,119 a week; and $159 a day.

“Just because the Offering has been in place for more than a century, let’s not assume that our congregations are familiar with its purpose,” Crump said. “We need to promote the cause every year to ensure new church attendees are informed, and to motivate the rest of us.”

It is with church partnership that IMB is able to send missionaries so the gospel will resound throughout the world. The LMCO is a vital part of this work with 100% of the money collected going to sending and sustaining missionaries.

Churches can also visit mobaptist.org/wmu/lottie to access resources or to contact Wells.

WMU offers relevant mission-related education for preschool through adults, which can be previewed online. WMU wants to encourage all believers to learn about missional living, how to apply the power of prayer, to give to missions and to serve.