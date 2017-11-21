Homebound 89-year-old still invests in ministry

KIMBERLING CITY – Wanda Howard, age 89, has found a way she can serve the Lord in spite of being homebound. It all started when her life support class was asked if they would like to decorate sacks to contain food for the homeless in Branson. The class met and glued pictures of animals, birds, etc., along with Scripture verses on the sacks. The class lost interest, but Wanda decided that was something she could do by herself.

Wanda is a member of FBC in Kimberling City and has neighbors who also attend there. With their help and the assistance of the church secretary, Thelma Allard, the sacks are taken to and from Wanda.

“This is something I can do at home,” she says. “We are promised that God’s Word will not return void, and who knows, the verses just might help someone.”