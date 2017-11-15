Online auction to support SBU student scholarships

BOLIVAR – Southwest Baptist University recently received a valuable collection of artwork from a generous couple wanting to use it to help raise scholarship funds for SBU students.

In honor of this gift, SBU has set up an online auction, which will end at 10 p.m., Dec. 3.

The collection includes: Anri of Italy woodcarvings, Lowell Davis sculptures, Nao by Lladro and Lladro porcelain figurines, Frances Hook porcelain figurines and original oil paintings and numbered prints by various American artists, including Mimi Jungbluth, Stephen Juhoras, Gregory Perillo, Leslie B. DeMille, Norman Rockwell, a bronze statue by M. Hofer and a porcelain figurine by G. Cappe´.

All proceeds from the sale of these items will be used to fund an endowed scholarship. Visit https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/sbu-auction-2323 to participate in the auction.

For more information about the auction and/or auction items, contact Theresa Daniels, director of donor relations, at (417) 328-1835 or tdaniels@SBUniv.edu.