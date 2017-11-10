HLGU trustees dedicate new buildings, add classes for winter break session

HANNIBAL – The annual fall meeting of the Hannibal-LaGrange University Trustees included two building dedications, approval of new classes, and election of new board members and board officers. The annual meeting took place, Oct. 19-20.

The newly remodeled L.A. Foster Student Center and Kleckner Hall were dedicated, Oct. 19. The renovations were approved at the spring Trustees meeting, and funded with land sales and a six-month campaign led by the trustees.

“As a board, one of our goals is always to seek to align the institution with mission and vision, how can we better do what we’re doing as an educational institution,” said Dr. Anthony Allen, HLGU President. “I’m very grateful for a board that is engaged and seeks to help us accomplish our mission.”

The trustees also approved “intersession” – an on-line winter break offering of four classes. Those classes are spread in the departments of Art (Sketchbook), Christian Studies (Significant Events in Christian History), English (Fairy Tales and Folklore) and, and Business Information systems (web page design, Intro to Word Processing Applications, Advanced Word Processing, Intro to Spreadsheets, Intermediate Spreadsheets, Intro to Presentation Graphics, and Microsoft Access). The courses can count as either general education or electives. They will be offered at a reduced tuition.

Trustees also added two new tracks. They are the Master of Arts in Leadership in Sports Management and the Masters of Education Administration – Athletic Administration.

The board also changed officers. Current chairman Glenn Miller will now be treasurer. Vice Chairman Dwight Blankenship will be chairman. Current Treasurer Sonia Vicars will now be Vice-Chairman. Tom Rains remains as secretary.

Tim Smith and Phil Bray were re-elected as Executive Committee Chairman and Vice-Chairman. Tyler Foster was named Executive Committee Secretary.

“I am supremely confident that our newly elected officers will continue to build upon our forward progress,” said Glenn Miller, chairman. “I am pleased with the level of engagement, interaction, and actions of the board at our fall meeting. Our interaction with students, faculty, and staff provide an excellent base from which to make decisions.”

Outgoing trustees Vinita Henry, Jerry Sheridan, Milton Baumgardner, and Mark Boley were recognized. Six new trustees were appointed to the board at the Missouri Baptist Convention annual meeting.

The board approved the audit report presented by Wade Stables P.C. Certified Public Accountants partner Anita Failor.

During an appreciation banquet Oct. 19, trustees heard from HLGU student Nathan Rose how the university empowered him to participate in a prestigious internship with the Acton Institute this past summer. They also heard about an opportunity HLGU has to partner with Passages in sponsoring a trip to Israel over Christmas break for 20 students.

The next trustees meeting will be in March 2018.