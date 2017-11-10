Pathway

RAYTOWN - Tom Elliff, former president of the International Mission Board, addresses messengers at the 2017 Missouri Baptist Convention Annual Meeting.

Elliff, Ezell featured in brunch

By

RAYTOWN – Church leaders from throughout the state gathered for a ministers’ brunch, Oct. 25, following the Missouri Baptist Convention annual meeting here, where they heard again from former International Mission Board President Tom Elliff and current North American Mission Board President Kevin Ezell.

Before a time of questions and answers, Elliff encouraged ministers to invest themselves in the church where God has placed them.

“Effectiveness is being content within the circumference of your life,” Elliff said. “If you want to be effective, then you need to get to know God and be confident in the one who controls your life. … He has invited you into the most noble enterprise in the universe. So be conscious of your call and be content in the circumference of your life.”

Ezell encouraged ministers not to place their confidence in people, but to serve the Lord with all their hearts. He also encouraged them to protect themselves spiritually and emotionally, being honest about their own vulnerabilities and hurts.

“It is important to understand who you really are,” Ezell said. “Work as hard as you possibly can, but understand that you have issues, as well.”

