MBTS’s Allen celebrates five years

KANSAS CITY – Amid a grand celebration of Jason Allen’s fifth anniversary as Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary’s president, trustees, friends and the seminary community gathered Oct. 16 to mark the occasion and praise God for Allen’s accomplishments during that tenure.

Additionally, trustees approved a campus renovation project and received news of record enrollment, faculty re-elections and promotions.

Following a full day of trustee work sessions and committee meetings, the institution turned to commemorating the fifth anniversary of Allen, who officially took office on Oct. 15, 2012.

Dwight Blankenship, trustee and pastor of Parkway Baptist Church in St. Louis, reflected on the Presidential Search Committee’s process and eventual selection of Allen and his family. Chairman Ken Parker, who pastors First Baptist Church, Kearney, also expressed his confidence in the selection of Allen five years ago.

“From the moment I heard about Dr. Jason Allen and the committee’s confidence in his Christian character, dedication, intellect, strategic thinking, and frankly necessary grit to lead Midwestern, I too was confident he was the man…,” Parker said. “And in the five years since that day, the committee’s chosen candidate has proven them to be right in countless ways on countless occasions. God graciously provided us with a leader.”

Parker further honored the Allen family by presenting gifts to Karen Allen, and the couple’s five children.

Parker also honored Allen with the Martin Luther Christian Leadership Award, which henceforth will be presented as the highest honor one can receive at Midwestern Seminary.

Other business

MBTS trustees also approved a recommendation to renovate the Trustee Classroom building and old student center. Plans include consolidating faculty offices to one central location, as well as to consolidate all of the student services components into one convenient location for student access.

Trustees also re-elected David McAlpin as associate professor of biblical interpretation, Radu Gheorghita as associate professor of biblical studies, Matthew Swain as assistant professor of worship ministries, and re-elected and promoted Christian George as associate professor of historical theology.

Additionally, three new trustees were welcomed: Clyde Meador of Glen Allen, Va., Chad McDonald of Lenexa, Kan., and Jacob McMillian of St. Joseph.