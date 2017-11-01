A child’s anchor in a stormy world

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” – Hebrews 13:8 NIV

Have you ever wondered how you would have turned out if you had been raised in today’s world instead of the way the world was when you were a child? We are often reminded of how things have changed so quickly in our society. Our children today are facing a very confusing and complicated world. How wonderful it is, however, that there are some things that never change. God will never change. He is the anchor for our children. That is why it is imperative that we teach Scripture and God’s love to our children. That is the only way they can survive. As our grandson told his counselor at camp one summer, “God is really the only chance we have, isn’t He?”

God’s laws have not changed just as He has not changed. For instance, the commandment, “Remember the Sabbath and keep it Holy” is still a commandment. At one time there was a law in Missouri that all businesses would be closed on Sundays. If that law were in effect in Las Vegas, there possibly would not have been a concert on a Sunday evening. At one time, a person was practically disgraced to have a child out of wedlock. Adultery was scorned. Not now. It is common now. There are many other examples. This is the world our children are growing up in.

When we live outside the instructions set forth in the Bible, we cannot expect good results. Our children need to understand this fact. We have no time to waste in teaching God’s truths. Children grow up so quickly and face constant temptations before they are equipped to deal with them. It is our job, as parents, grandparents, teachers, and church workers, to equip them to deal with this constant bombardment of temptation.

Consider the number of angles from which children get advice. First, the parents give advice. If the parents separate, as is so often the case now, a new parent, boyfriend, or girlfriend, may come into the picture. There are sets of grandparents representing each person close to the child. Each of those have unique sets of values from which they draw to give instruction to the children. Teachers and church workers also give advice. In addition to all of this, TV, Internet, and friends are offering advice.

Is it any wonder that a child may be confused?

How can a church worker get the true advice to a child? Considering that the church worker may come in contact with a child one, two, or possibly a few more hours each week, their influence may be very small. We certainly cannot waste time! We need to help children memorize all the Scripture they possible can. We need to demonstrate real love to pattern God’s love. Bible stories that show God’s unchanging wisdom and love need to be instilled in children. Perhaps the song many of us sang as children should be used to teach the children, “Jesus Loves me, This I Know!” He always will!