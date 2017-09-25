MBC’s Ken McCune announces retirement

JEFFERSON CITY – After 17 years with the Missouri Baptist Convention, Ken McCune is retiring effective Sept. 30.

“I can’t begin to name all of the people who have blessed my life and ministry to this point,” said McCune, who most recently served as a multicultural church planting specialist. “The Lord has blessed me beyond what I could ever have imagined in Missouri and the other fields of service where He has led us.

“Nearly everything of value happens because of teamwork. When a team of God’s people work together to accomplish a worthy goal we have experienced even greater results than anticipated.”

As for future plans, McCune said that “One of the primary lessons that Shyre (McCune’s wife) and I learned as missionaries is to be flexible. Our desire is to have a new level of flexibility in ministry that will allow us to respond to those things in which God has gifted us. There are already some possibilities presenting themselves, but nothing definite yet.

“Our preference would be to be related to a church or group of people where we could help them discover their own mission in life. Wherever God leads it is our desire to be able to use the cross cultural gifts that God has given us in some manner as well. Family has always been a high priority for me, so I look forward to investing in that ministry too. I foresee good time with Shyre, my sons and their wives, and some fun, intentional ‘grandpa days’ in my future.”

“My time at MBC has blessed me with so many good memories. People becoming new believers, new church planters being prepared for service, new churches being birthed, and new mission partnerships being established is what I will always treasure from these past years.”