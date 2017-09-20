Pathway

ST. CHARLES – Emma Hawkins and brothers Cooper and Hudson Barb enjoy the company of Steele, a specially trained therapy labradoodle that works with Disaster Relief during Missouri DR callouts. Steele helped with childcare at the Missouri Baptist Convention’s annual meeting here, Oct. 24-26. Pathway photo

Missouri DR workers to provide childcare at annual meeting

By

RAYTOWN –  Volunteers from Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief (DR) will provide childcare on Monday and Tuesday of the Missouri Baptist Convention annual meeting here, Oct. 23-24.

Space is limited to 40 children, and registration is required. The registration deadline has been set for Oct. 1. There is no cost for the childcare.

Childcare is being offered for children from birth through 7 years of age. It begins at noon, Oct. 23, and ends after the Tuesday evening session, Oct. 24.

Although children will have snacks in childcare, parents are responsible for their children’s meals. Parents attending the Ministry Wives Dinner from 4:30-6:30pm, Oct. 24, may leave their children in childcare, but they must furnish a meal for them.

Missouri DR volunteers are trained and often help provide childcare for the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting, as well.

To learn more about this opportunity or to register, visit https://mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/childcare-form/.

