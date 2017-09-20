First Camdenton’s Baker to bring convention sermon

RAYTOWN – Kirk Baker, who has served as senior pastor at First Baptist Church, Camdenton, since November 2013, will deliver the convention sermon at the Missouri Baptist Convention annual meeting, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m.

He came to FBC from Calvary Baptist Church in Idaho Falls, Idaho, though most of his pastoral experience has been in Missouri. Baker and his wife, Kristi, have been married 27 years. Both are originally from Lawson, Mo. They have three children: Kati, Stefanie, and Coleman. He received Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry degrees from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Though most of his ministry experience is in Missouri, Baker came to Camdenton from Calvary Baptist Church in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Baker said he plans to work from 1 John 3:16, building off the convention theme of genuine love and what it means to be a neighbor. Baker said he doesn’t have an official title yet for the sermon, “but if I did, it would be ‘Chicken, Cheese and Cereal.’” ν