Lebanon Worldview Conference to spotlight family

JEFFERSON CITY – Families seeking to build Christ-centered homes will find a helpful resource in an upcoming conference hosted by two Missouri Baptist churches. The 2nd Annual Unshakeable Truth Worldview Conference will take place on Oct 14-15 and is hosted by Heritage Baptist Church and Hillcrest Baptist Church in Lebanon. The theme of the conference is Family Foundations: Building Christ-Centered Homes in a Self-Centered World.

Conference organizers are excited to welcome a stellar lineup of speakers including Dr. Emir Caner, President of Truett-McConnell University; Dr. J. Alan Branch, Professor of Ethics at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary; Rev. Jim and Debbie Venice, founders of Pure Heart Ministries; and Dr. David Prince, an author, pastor, and former high school coach.

Jason Redick, pastor of Heritage Baptist Church in Lebanon, explained the heart of the conference.

“Raising a family is spiritual warfare,” Redick said.

“We are under assault. We want to be on the front lines and equip the church to fight for its families, couples to fight for their marriages, and parents to fight for their kids. We are glad to partner with Hillcrest in an effort to equip our community, and we believe God will use it in a powerful way.”

David Brown, Pastor of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Lebanon, believes the conference will offer something for everyone.

“What I like about this conference is the variety of speakers and issues that are addressed,” Brown said.

Each speaker brings a unique expertise to bear on some the most important issues modern families face. Dr. Emir Caner will address the reality of family brokenness and how Gospel truths can provide healing. Dr. J. Alan Branch will speak on Christian marriage. Rev. Jim and Debbie Venice will speak on issues related to sexual brokenness in the lives of men and women. Dr. David Prince, whose latest book is entitled In the Arena: The Promise of Sports for Christian Discipleship, will help parents see sports as an opportunity to raise their children in Christ.

Brown continued, “In today’s confused, hedonistic culture, Christian families need a clear word on how to live out their faith. Sometimes, we can let things like our participation in a sports-crazed society subtly undermine us. Other times, we can let overt things, like the abandonment of biblical sexual morality, overwhelm us. Both ends of the spectrum will be addressed and my prayer is that lives and families will be changed.”

Those who attend the conference will be able to hear the speakers in main sessions, as well as personally interact with the speakers in breakout sessions. There will be a meal served on Saturday and Sunday evenings, as well as door prizes, including a Grand Prize weekend retreat for one couple to stay at the Focus on the Family Retreat Center in Branson. The conference begins at 2pm on Saturday. To pre-register for the conference or to view the conference schedule, visit hbclebanon.com/familyfoundations, or contact Heritage Baptist Church at 417-532-7518.