100 percent of MBC DR gifts go to disaster ministry

HOUSTON – People are eager to give to those in need after natural disasters like Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, but donators are increasingly eyeing charities’ practices to ensure that their gift provides the biggest benefit for the dollar.

On that note, Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief (DR) thrives on donations directly to the ministry and through the Missouri Missions Offering (MMO). Of those funds, 100 percent goes to bringing help, hope and healing to those facing a disaster. No part of donations to DR or the MMO are tapped for administrative purposes, and volunteers provide for their own transportation expenses.

Similarly, gifts through the MBC’s Cooperative Program budget provide for the salary and travel expense of a disaster relief director, but no CP funds go toward the actual disaster relief ministry.

“At times like this, we can grow weary, but I encourage you to take heart,” said John Yeats, as he visited DR crews in Houston. “God is doing amazing things through our volunteers as they feed the hungry, provide showers, offer child care, and serve as chaplains to those who want to know where God is in times like these.”

Yeats noted that none of these ministries were possible without the aforementioned financial support. Those wishing to donate can send a check designated Disaster Relief to the Missouri Baptist Convention, text “give” to 573-433-8286, or go to www. mobaptist.org/disaster-relief-donation/.