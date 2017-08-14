Blue River-KC hosting religious liberty, liability workshop

KANSAS CITY – Blue River-Kansas City Baptist Association is hosting a free “Religious Liberty and Liability” workshop Aug. 24, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at Connection Point Church (formerly First Baptist Church, Raytown).

Speakers and topics include Missouri Baptist Convention General Counsel Mike Whitehead on “Trinity Lutheran and You: More Than Shredded Tires;” Brad Dacus, attorney with the Pacific Justice Institute on “New Laws Impacting Churches;” and Becky Moyer with Moyer & Moyer Insurance/GuideOne, on “Religious Expression: Are We Covered?”

All three speakers will do breakout sessions. Whitehead on “Legal Documents to Protect Your Church” and “U.S. Supreme Court Preview: What Your Church Should Know About Florists, Bakers and T-shirt Makers;” Dacus on “Building Public School Trust In Your Community” and “How to Position Your Ministry In Today’s Changing Culture;” and Moyer on “Prepare and Prevent Rather Than Repair and Repent.”

There will be a time for questions and answers with all three speakers.

Snacks and lunch will be provided at no cost. To register go to www.liabilityandliberty.eventbrite.com. For more information call 816-623-5260 or go to www.blueriver-kansascity.org.