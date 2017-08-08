Student shares Jesus in Mongolia

MONGOLIA – While many area residents of Ozark County will enjoy a vacation trip to someplace fun this summer – the beach or the mountains or other faraway places – Tali Rose ventured farther from home than most of her fellow Ozark Countians. She recently returned from a month-long trip to Mongolia.

Tali, daughter of Randy and Paula Rose of Gainesville, will be a junior this fall at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar. She’s studying to be a social worker after she graduates.

Last month’s trip to Mongolia was her third mission trip with SBU’s Center for Global Connections (CGC). She had been on two previous week-long trips to Mexico with CGC groups before deciding on the longer Mongolia trip this summer.

Telling people about Jesus

“Mexico was really fun. We did service projects in an orphanage and in the town around it. I felt like I was doing soul-fulfilling, purposeful work,” Tali said. “But Mongolia was different. There, it wasn’t so much service projects we were doing but it was kingdom-furthering. When I woke up every morning, I knew what I was going to do that day – tell people about the Bible and Jesus.”

Most of the people Tali and her teammates talked to were Buddhist, and most were hearing about Jesus for the first time, she said. The team was accompanied by an interpreter and CGC-affiliated leaders who live in Mongolia.

Mongolia is a country that lies between Russia and China that is independent but heavily dependent on Russia, Tali said. Getting there required nearly 30 hours of flying: from Kansas City to Los Angeles to Moscow and then on to Ulan Bataar, the capital of Mongolia. Tali sat in a middle seat on most of the long flights. “I think I had the worst seats all the way. And on the way back, a woman with a baby sat beside me. At the end of the flight, the mom said she was sorry for bothering me. I told her it wasn’t a problem and that my sister Tyne is going to have a baby soon, so I need to get used to it,” she said.

SBU students raise their own funds to participate in CGC-sponsored mission trips. Tali sent out letters and held fundraisers to raise the $5,000 she needed for this year’s trips to Mexico and Mongolia. She was assisted by friends and family. One of their fundraising efforts was serving a Sunday fried chicken dinner at The Center.

The last nomadic people on earth

Once the SBU team reached Mongolia, the students – four females and one male – settled briefly in the apartment owned by the resident leaders. “Then we would spend several days out in the countryside, staying in a base camp that was in a ‘ger,’ a house like a teepee, Eskimo style. “We slept in sleeping bags in tents – a girls tent and a boys tent,” she said.

The residents they worked with in the Mongolian countryside “are the last nomadic people on earth, and they live in different places in different seasons. They live in these houses they can pack up and move in an hour. It’s crazy,” Tali said.

When the team was in the countryside, where Tali said she “felt like I could see for 50 miles,” the team would go to seven houses in a week, visiting the people, she said. “We did whatever they were doing and ate whatever they were eating. Sometimes we ate six times a day.”

The Mongolians were “very hospitable people. And we worked in a relationship way. We would be with the Mongolia leaders, and they would go to a house and say, ‘These people have come from America. They would like to talk to you,’” Tali said. “We would come in and ask them tons of questions about themselves, and listen to their stories. Then we would ask if we could come back and tell them a story about ourselves the next day. Then one of us would share our testimony and tell them about the gospel.”

Despite the difference in culture and religion, “it seemed like every house we went to, they would say, ‘Oh, I’m going to kill my biggest goat. We love Americans!’” Tali said.

During one week, the team was accompanied each day by the county mayor, who met them when they arrived there. When the team explained what they were doing, she said, “Good, good, but this isn’t for us. We don’t need it,” Tali recalled.

“By the end of the week, after she had traveled with us all the time, she had heard the gospel presented probably 50 times,” Tali said. “And when we were leaving she said, ‘We want you to come back sometime and speak to the whole county.’”

The resident leaders will follow up on that invitation, Tali said.

‘Here, eat this’

She doesn’t know what other Americans the nomadic Mongolians had met, but the SBU team apparently connected with their hosts successfully because they listened to their stories – and they ate the food that was served to them.

“If the people were lucky, they had a stove in the middle of the ger, and they would boil a giant pot of water, and then they would throw a goat or a sheep or whatever in it. They really love fat in Mongolia. One time we had this porridge, and really, it was just a heaping bowl of warm fat,” she said. “In one place, they wanted us to eat all of the goat – the liver, kidneys, heart, and they even used the blood to make blood sausage. We ate it, and that made them a lot more receptive to what we were saying. They told us, ‘Oh, you eat so well!’ They respected us because we finished everything they gave us.”

One of the most challenging things Tali ate was when the residents “would kill a goat and torch off the hair and then cut off a piece of skin and say, ‘Here, eat this,’” she said, admitting the meal was “a little sketchy.”

In the countryside, the team members sheared sheep, milked cows and rode horses. “We even got to see a baby camel out in the countryside,” she said. They used toilets consisting of three walls of sheet metal “that looked like they could fall down any minute. Then there’s a hole in the ground with two boards across the hole. You put one foot on one board and one foot on the other board, and you go,” she said.

After a week in the countryside, the team would head back to the city to “shower and regroup” in the Mongolian leaders’ apartment. Sometimes they worked in the slum area just outside the capital city. And during one week they helped at a camp for Mongolian teenagers.

“The camp was at a resort kind of place that they thought was really nice, and the kids were so excited to get to go to it. Really, it was kind of a rundown resort and nothing fancy, but they were so, so happy to go,” she said, adding that she was proud to claim that, during their time at the camp, “I beat some Asians at ping-pong!”

The hardest days

During her month away, Tali never felt homesick (although she did get physically sick and have to sit out one day after eating restaurant food that upset her stomach). But then, at the end of the trip, the students were treated to a couple of tourism days – and, ironically, those days were hard for her.

“I didn’t ever want to be home until we did the two tourism days. They were good, but I thought, ‘If I can’t be telling people about Jesus, I’d just rather go home and get a hug from my mom,’” she said.

On one of the tourism days the students visited a museum, “and it was neat to see how Mongolia started,” Tali said. “But we also went to a Buddhist temple, and actually, that might have been my hardest day. I saw the strange-looking things that people believe in, and I thought, ‘How lost is the world that people can believe in these things the way I believe in Jesus.’”

Tali said the mission trip to Mongolia was “adventurous and crazy, and I would love to go to Mongolia again.” But she’s open to other destinations too. “If someone says these people somewhere need to know about Jesus, I’ll go,” she said.