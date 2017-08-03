Mo. Missions Offering supports WMU, disaster relief

JEFFERSON CITY – The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports 18 ministries in Missouri. This year’s theme is taken from 1 Cor. 3:9a (KJV): “For we are labourers together with God.”

Following are two short stories of how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

Missions Meets Adventure

It’s an annual adventure. Boys from across Missouri gather for RA Congress to compete in archery, riflery, and many other events. The 400 in attendance also discover the greatest adventure of all: carrying the good news to every tribe and tongue.

Each year, RA Congress hosts a missionary who shares what it’s like to serve God on the mission field. The boys receive a clear message of their own need for salvation, as well as how they can be missionaries right where they are. This special weekend gives first through sixth graders the opportunity to spend time with their dads and leaders, and learn how to grow into godly, missions-minded men.

RA Congress is sponsored by the Woman’s Missionary Union (WMU), which encourages every member of the church to learn about missions, become involved in missions, and live a life on mission for Christ.

Disaster Relief – At No Charge

Victims of flooding in St. Louis line up to receive a meal, but they have a question: “How much does this cost?” Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief (DR) volunteers serving hot food gladly say there is no charge. This always leads to another question: “Why are you doing this?”

“Because we are following the example of Jesus of reaching out to those who have needs,” explains Joann Hahs, a DR volunteer. “What better way than when someone is hurting to make an impact on their lives.”

Whenever floods, fires, ice storms, and other disasters strike around the world, the healing hands of Missouri Baptist DR respond. These volunteers have restored homes, served meals, wiped tears, and shared the hope of Christ with thousands. As long as disasters continues to happen, the need continues for volunteers, prayers, and support to help to those in need. Because of the Missouri Missions Offering, it’s all given at no charge.

The MMO week of prayer is Sept. 17-24, and the statewide goal is $710,000. Learn more at mobaptist.org/mmo.